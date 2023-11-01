Azerbaijan's Meshali village massacre survivor gives court testimony

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Vagif Khachatryan knew all the roads in Azerbaijan's Meshali village well, the Armenians surrounded the village and killed everyone who got in their way, said victim, resident of the Meshali village Ali Behbudov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at another court hearing on the criminal case of Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali, Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian separatist troops.

Behbudov noted that one of the leaders of all these crimes was Vagif Khachatryan.

"The Armenians oppressed us and Khachatryan was directly involved in this," he added, asking to sentence the war criminal to life imprisonment.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

