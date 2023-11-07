Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan State Security Service's Cultural Center presents Victory Day program (PHOTO)

Society Materials 7 November 2023 20:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan State Security Service's Cultural Center presents Victory Day program (PHOTO)

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan's Cultural Center of the State Security Service presents a cultural program dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event was attended by employees of the State Security Service, participants in the second Karabakh war in Azerbaijan, cadets of the State Security Service Academy of Azerbaijan named after Heydar Aliyev, and military personnel of the military unit.

The concert, which featured performances by notable cultural and artistic icons on a patriotic theme, piqued the audience's curiosity.

