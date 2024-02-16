Our current Greco-Roman team stands as best in history - Azerbaijani wrestler (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The next edition of "Idman Bizde" was aired. This time, the program featured a well-known athlete, Eldeniz Azizli, a three-time world and two-time European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He assessed the performance of the Azerbaijani national team at the European Championship held in Romania and discussed his recovery timeline from injury, expressing optimism about returning to the mat. Additionally, he conveyed confidence in the freestyle wrestling team meeting expectations and shared his expectations for the Olympic year.

Here is the video version of the interview: