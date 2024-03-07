Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC takes on Germany's Bayer in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The opening matches of the UEFA Europa League's 1/8 finals will be held today, Trend reports.
Qarabag FC, Azerbaijan's team, will play the opening match of the 1/8 finals in Baku. It will host German Bayer Leverkusen. The game will begin at 21:45 local time in Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium. The match will be refereed by a French team.
The teams are familiar with one another, having met in the Europa League group stage in October 2023. Then Bayer defeated Qarabag FC 5-1 in Leverkusen and 1-0 in the return game in Baku. Bayer took first place in the group, and Qarabag FC took second.
The teams' return encounter will be held in Germany on March 14.
March 7
UEFA Europa League
The first game of the 1/8 finals
21:45. Qarabag FC (Azerbaijan) - Bayer FC (Germany)
Referees: Benoit Bastien, Hicham Zakrani, and Aurélien Berthomier (France).
Baku. Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium
