Grand opening of 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge takes place (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. On Baku Seaside Boulevard (behind the building of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig) the grand opening of the 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge took place, Trend reports.

Before the official opening, a procession of teams participating in the event took place, which started from the Baku Sports Palace and ended in the square behind the Puppet Theater.

The procession of teams attracted the attention of Baku residents and city guests with the bright, unusual costumes of the participants, and, of course, with the smiles that the participants shared with everyone who met them along the way.

At the opening of the festival, Vice-President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon, member of the Council of the African Badminton Confederation, Odette Esembe Engulu, greeted all participants and wished them great success and good luck. Odet Esembe Engulu noted that the international “Challenge” on “Gymnastics for All” is, first of all, the personification of friendship.

In her speech, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva noted that about a thousand gymnasts from four countries are participating in the 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge.

Mariana Vasileva expressed confidence that the excellent performances of the teams will give the audience a real holiday. It was noted that Gym for All is being developed in 28 regions of Azerbaijan.

Next, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the event. After the official opening, the teams' performances began. Each team presented a performance in which both gymnastic and dance elements were harmoniously combined. The event attracted a large audience who watched the teams' performances with interest. The audience was especially delighted by the performances of participants over 50 years of age. The audience was amazed by the ease, enthusiasm and energy with which the “50+” participants performed the programs. The performances of each team were accompanied by thunderous applause.

The 2nd Baku Gym For All International Challenge takes place on the first and second of June. Participants perform in two age categories - under 50 years old and over 50 years old. This gymnastics festival unites people regardless of age and level of physical fitness. The event, which creates a real festival atmosphere, will be remembered for master classes, colorful team processions and entertainment programs that will appeal to representatives of all age groups. Gym for all is a non-competitive sport that is very popular around the world. Gym for all is the personification of a good mood, a healthy lifestyle and the philosophy of friendship. Every person can do “Gymnastics for everyone,” regardless of age or level of physical fitness.