Will coronavirus cause crop shortage in Azerbaijan?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Many people think that in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the food sector of Azerbaijan will undergo problems, a shortage of some products will arise, but this will not happen, Director of the Center for Agrarian Science and Innovation under the Ministry of Agriculture Imran Jumshudov, Trend reports on Apr. 9.

Jumshudov said that there is no decline in agricultural production.

“There was a very good crop growth in 2019 (economic year), and it will further be the same. Before the pandemic spread, household work was carried out, farmers had access to the material and technical base,” the center’s director added.

“I say with full confidence that there is not a shortage of goods, but there is an excess of products, because a number of them are exported to other countries. But in other countries, as in our country, consumption has decreased. This is due to the fact that the work of restaurants, celebration houses and other catering facilities has been limited. But the amount of food is sufficient and our consumers will be provided with high-quality products this year,” Jumshudov stressed.