Azerbaijani minister: 400 million manat allocated to support social welfare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

In order to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the national economy of Azerbaijan, 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) will be allocated for issues of employment and business entities, as well as 400 million manat ($235.2 million) to support social welfare, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev told local Real TV channel, Trend reports on Apr. 9.

“The unemployed will be provided with a one-time financial help. This applies to competent persons who do not have work and earnings. Unemployed must register on the e-sosial.az portal,” he stressed.

“Those who do not have internet access can call the Employment Centers of the district or city in which they live to be registered as unemployed. To do this, it is necessary to provide the required information (phone number and ID numbers of family members), after which they will be registered,” Babayev added.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Apr. 9)