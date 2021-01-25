BakuBus LLC transferred to Azerbaijan Investment Holding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree changing the presidential decree "On ensuring the activity of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding" dated November 5, 2020.

In accordance with the document, BakuBus LLC was transferred to the management of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to solve the issues arising from this decree.