Economy minister discloses share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP

The share of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP exceeded 70 percent, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Jan. 26.

In accordance with the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the measures are being taken to diversify the country's economy.

Earlier, the minister stressed that Azerbaijan's task is to double the country's GDP by 2030 in accordance with the new 10-year development plan, which requires an average annual economic growth rate of seven percent.

“Azerbaijan will allocate 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) for the reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories this year,” Jabbarov added.

