Auditing Azerbaijan's ASCO ships highlights importance of meeting int'l standards

An online meeting on the results of the audit on the ships of the Transport and Oil Fleets of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) for 2020 was held, ASCO told Trend.

The audit report compiled by the independent auditor Baylar Aghayev revealed flaws in documentation, personnel training, organization of training, transportation and protection of cargo, technical condition of fire-fighting equipment, emergency rescue vehicles on ASCO ships.

“Elimination of the deficiencies identified during the audit leads to positive results in matters of safe navigation. The purpose of the audit is to ensure the operation of ships in accordance with the requirements of international conventions, to which Azerbaijan is a party,” said Aghayev.

In turn, ASCO Chairman, Rauf Valiyev, who spoke at the meeting, emphasized the importance of conducting audit on ships in line with international standards.

Moreover, Valiyev instructed the heads of the relevant departments aimed at improving the technical condition of ASCO ships, providing crew members with work and rest facilities in line with the requirements of the relevant conventions, as well as eliminating current problems.

“Most of the deficiencies reflected in the report have already been eliminated. Measures are also being taken to eliminate the other shortcomings,” ASCO said.

