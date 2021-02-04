Defects found in packaging of persimmons to be exported to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan continues to take measures to ensure food security in the country, the agency told Trend.

As part of the measures taken in the Barda district, the persimmons exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine by individuals - Ilgar Jafarov and Mazahir Aliyev were inspected.

During the audit, it was found that the wooden boxes in which the products were packed were not manufactured and labeled in accordance with the ‘Rules for the regulation of wood packaging materials in international trade’. Thus, it was found that the width of the wood planks of the tinder used in the manufacture of the packaging boxes in different parts ranged from 7 to 14 millimeters.

According to the abovementioned rules, all wooden boxes (packing boxes, drums, fasteners, etc.) used in the transport of goods that are thicker than six millimeters must be handled and labeled in accordance with generally accepted methods. In line with the law, products that do not meet these requirements will not be certified for export.

In this regard, the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan calls on entrepreneurs engaged in import-export activities to be attentive, comply with legal requirements, take into account the requirements of the host country and international standards.