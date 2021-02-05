Sub-artesian wells commissioned in liberated Azerbaijani lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Sub-artesian wells were commissioned in liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Fuad Nasirov, representative of Azerbaijan’s Melioration and Water Management OJSC, told Trend on Feb. 5.
“After the liberation of the lands from the occupation, the company, like other structures, began to work in these territories,” Nasirov added.
"Two sub-artesian wells have been commissioned, one in Dashkesan village in Jabrayil district, the other in Ahmadabad village in Aghdam district,” representative of the company added. “Our servicemen will be provided with water."
