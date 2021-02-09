Turkish container train running on BTK railway arrives in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9

A container train from Turkey arrived at the logistics center of the Vorsino railway station in the Russian Kaluga region on Feb. 9, Trend reports.

The container train consists of 16 units of 40-foot containers filled with dishwashers and gas stoves.

The export to Russia along this route took place for the first time.

The train departed from Ankara on January 29, followed in transit through Georgia and Azerbaijan. On Feb. 9, it reached the destination point - the Kaluga region. An official welcoming ceremony was held at the logistics complex, attended by representatives of the regional authorities, Russian Railways, and the Turkish Embassy in Russia.

“Most of the relations between the countries are trade and economic relations, they are developing and deepening. Despite the fact that in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of mutual visits decreased, we continued to move towards the goal set by our leaders - Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. I am confident that this transport corridor will be used intensively. It will be not only a railway line but also a kind of bridge of friendship connecting our peoples,” said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Russia Mehmet Somsar.

The transportation operators are Pacific Eurasia Logistics (Turkey), GR Logistics (Georgia), ADY Container (Azerbaijan), and Russian Railways Logistics JSC of Russia.

The train passed the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway. This transport corridor will reduce logistics costs and delivery time of goods will simplify the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia, which is growing every year, in 2020 this increase was 10 percent.

