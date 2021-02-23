Azerbaijan's Parliament increases rates for some excisable goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Rates for a number of excisable goods have increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan was discussed at a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Feb. 23.

The amendment provided for an increase in the rate of excise taxes on 1,000 cigarillos (thin cigars) from 31 ($18.2) to 43 manat ($25.3), for 1,000 units of tobacco and tobacco substitutes from 31 ($18.2) to 35 manat ($20.5), and on liquid for electronic cigarettes from 20 ($11.7) to 220 manat ($129.4) per liter.

Following the discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.