Azerbaijan names winner of auction for right to develop clay field in Goygol

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

An auction was held at the auction center of the State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy in connection with the commissioning of the Goygol-I clay field in the Goygol district, Trend reports on April 22 referring to the information of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

An expert commission consisting of employees of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Executive Power of Goygol district was created in connection with the auction.

The state geological expertise was carried out to clarify the reserves of the field. The reserves of "Goygol-I" are estimated at 2.2 million cubic meters, its area is 20 hectares.

The initial starting price was set at 220,000 manat ($129,411).

Fakhraddin-K LLC, which took part in the auction, received the right to develop the deposit.

It is planned to hold regular auctions for the development of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan soon.

There is the information on the acceptance of documents for participation in the auction till 16:00 (GMT+4) May 3, 2021 on the websites of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in connection with the commissioning of the Garasuchay sand and gravel deposit in Goranboy district.

The procedure will take place on May 17, 2021 at the auction center of the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy.