Azerbaijan's ASCO talks repair work on diving ship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The repair of the Azerbaijani ‘Tabriz Khalilbeyli’ diving ship, which is part of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet flotilla, has been completed at the Bibiheybat Shipyard, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC.

As reported, one auxiliary engine of the ship was overhauled at the plant and current repairs were carried out on two others.

Moreover, the winch, oil and water coolers, fittings, pipelines for various purposes, automatic control systems, living quarters, and service premises of the ship were repaired.

"The underwater and surface parts of the ship were also cleaned and painted. The bottom and bottom fittings were repaired, the damaged metal parts were replaced," the message reads.

After the successful completion of sea trials, the ship was put into operation.

