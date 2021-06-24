EU financing intellectual property project in Azerbaijan

Economy 24 June 2021 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
EU financing intellectual property project in Azerbaijan
Rising oil prices to help improve balance sheets in Gulf – Capital Economics
Rising oil prices to help improve balance sheets in Gulf – Capital Economics
Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira markets AT1 Islamic bonds
Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira markets AT1 Islamic bonds
IsDB, ISFD NGOs Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program: Closing webinar for TADAMON Crowdfunding Academy for CSOs held in Kazakhstan
IsDB, ISFD NGOs Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program: Closing webinar for TADAMON Crowdfunding Academy for CSOs held in Kazakhstan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan plays crucial role in connectivity of INSTC with Indian port - ambassador Transport 14:34
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 14:29
Uzbekistan among top-10 countries of world in gold mining - Forbes Uzbekistan 14:28
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at Gulustan Palace after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Certain cities, villages in Iran supplied with gas Oil&Gas 14:16
Innovative technologies in Azerbaijan ensure transparency in rendering services - B.EST Solutions CEO Economy 14:15
Several industrial investment projects to be commissioned in Kazakhstan's Shymkent Kazakhstan 14:12
Azerbaijan holds meeting of working group on clearing mines, unexploded ordnance in de-occupied lands (PHOTO) Politics 14:10
Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to discuss further cooperation with EU Georgia 14:09
Iran's exports grow in value, volume - Iran Customs Administration Business 14:07
Iran Customs Administration shares data on Iran’s imports Business 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 24 Society 14:00
Iran discloses amount of foreign investment attracted in Markazi Province Finance 14:00
Rising oil prices to help improve balance sheets in Gulf – Capital Economics Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Belarus despite COVID-19 Business 13:49
Payoneer set for Nasdaq listing as SPAC approves merger Israel 13:47
Iran's exports through Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 13:46
Economic co-op between Azerbaijan, UAE expanding - ministry (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:44
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 13:42
Website of Belgian VRT TV channel shows footage of Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Politics 13:41
Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM Politics 13:40
Uzbekistan ready to assist China in construction of pharmaceutical plant in Navoi region Construction 13:39
Lion's share of Uzbek cherry imports accounts for Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 13:33
EU financing intellectual property project in Azerbaijan Economy 13:29
bp completes preparations for first SWAP exploration well Oil&Gas 13:26
Algeria, Azerbaijan discuss issues of expanding investment co-op Business 13:11
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 petroleum coke export data Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on cargo transshipment via Trabzon port Transport 13:09
Turkmenistan interested in attracting US investments for local high-tech development Business 13:07
bp reveals time of starting second maintenance program at ACG Oil&Gas 13:05
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss priority areas of mutual economic co-op Politics 13:00
Azerbaijan opens new military unit of State Border Service in liberated Gubadly (PHOTO) Politics 12:59
U.S. administers 319.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 12:57
Germany's Merkel says EU should seek direct contact with Putin Europe 12:53
Georgia's labor market becoming popular for Turkish job seekers Business 12:43
Interest in COVID-19 vaccination growing in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 12:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:41
Azerbaijan shares footage from Garakechdi village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 12:40
Turkey second main exporter of electric cars to Uzbekistan Transport 12:39
SOCAR-Petrofac JV inks $25M contract for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 12:24
Saudi Arabia's Bank AlJazira markets AT1 Islamic bonds Arab World 12:22
bp details plans for projects in Azerbaijan by late 2021 Oil&Gas 12:13
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for June 24 Georgia 11:49
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 11:48
President Japarov to visit Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 11:44
Indian strain of coronavirus detected in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:25
PMGKAY, India’s Covid reduction programme, praised by UN wing: Official Other News 11:15
Yusuffali elected as chief of Indian business group IBPG in Abu Dhabi Other News 11:15
Covid-19: India likely to have vaccine for children above 2 years by September Other News 11:14
IsDB, ISFD NGOs Empowerment for Poverty Reduction Program: Closing webinar for TADAMON Crowdfunding Academy for CSOs held in Kazakhstan Arab World 11:13
Digital connectivity between India and the EU’s ‘fertile zone’ to explore: S Jaishankar Other News 11:11
bp says Shah Deniz, ACG platforms operated uninterruptedly during pandemic Oil&Gas 11:11
India crosses 20 crore mark in cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage Other News 11:08
Pfizer In "Final Stages" Of Approval For Covid Vaccine In India: CEO Other News 11:03
Digital connectivity between India, EU 'fairly fertile area' to be explored, says Indian EAM Other News 11:01
"No Evidence Delta+ Will Cause Possible 3rd Wave": Top Genome Sequencer Other News 10:59
EDB eyes opening representative office in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:59
Oil gains as draw in U.S. crude stocks reinforces outlook for robust demand Oil&Gas 10:48
Lendbuzz to expand Israel team, after raising $360m US 10:47
US ambassador to return to Moscow within days US 10:41
VEON telecommunication company to launch 5G in Georgia ICT 10:29
Vegetables and fruits in Kyrgyzstan rise in price by 16.4% Kyrgyzstan 10:28
Iran boosts imports of mining products from Turkey Business 10:23
North-South corridor to be alternative to Suez Canal Transport 10:23
Iranian currency rates for June 24 Finance 10:22
Natural gas prices to fall for Turkey amid diversification, new discoveries Oil&Gas 10:07
Airlines urged to tighten Airbus A320 checks after COVID storage Europe 09:53
Interaction between Azerbaijan and Indian logistic companies on International North South Transport Corridor held Society 09:52
Kazakhstan lowers import of mining products from Turkey Oil&Gas 09:51
Amazon restores services after multiple users face outage US 09:51
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 24 Uzbekistan 09:42
U.S. to send 3 million J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to Brazil US 09:18
6 die in Philippine military's helicopter crash Other News 08:52
Musk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable Other News 08:47
Amazon becomes largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in U.S. Other News 08:29
Traditional banking going through transition period in bank-client relations - ABA Economy 08:01
Australia to phase out AstraZeneca vaccine from October Other News 07:55
Brazil sees record 115,228 daily COVID-19 cases Other News 07:26
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino dies in hospital at 61 Other News 06:43
Israel's active COVID-19 cases more than triple in 2 weeks Israel 06:11
New York to end state of emergency for COVID-19 US 05:28
Trump-appointed U.S. border patrol chief to step down US 04:50
Euro 2020 Round of 16 teams confirmed Other News 04:17
Israel postpones reopening to individual tourists amid renewed COVID-19 outbreak Israel 03:46
Switzerland to ease COVID-19 measures, facilitate entry for travelers Europe 03:10
UN chief calls for expansion of humanitarian aid to Syrians Arab World 02:47
Merkel cautions against spread of COVID-19 Delta variant Europe 02:28
UK reports highest daily rise of COVID cases since early February Europe 01:55
France urges vigilance against Delta coronavirus variant Europe 01:22
Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5 US 00:43
Value of Turkish-made car exports to China increases Turkey 00:01
Egypt appoints ambassadors extraordinary to Qatar, Ethiopia Arab World 23 June 23:54
French court sets date in Apple case over App Store developer contracts Europe 23 June 23:19
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.25 mln: Africa CDC Other News 23 June 22:49
Uzbekistan, Russia eye increasing joint projects of industrial co-op Uzbekistan 23 June 22:29
UK economy continues to see strong growth in June despite rising inflation Europe 23 June 22:16
Turkey to lower COVID-19 vaccination age to 18: Minister Turkey 23 June 21:48
Iran, Qatar vow to broaden economic ties Business 23 June 21:47
Denmark ready to work with Azerbaijan on green energy transition - ambassador Oil&Gas 23 June 21:46
Georgia and Ukraine should take steps for energy security - Ukrainian president Oil&Gas 23 June 21:45
All news