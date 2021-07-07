Azerbaijan eyes to open trade representative office in Pakistan - Deputy Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to open a trade representative office in Pakistan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said during the presentation of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber, Trend reports on July 7.

Aliyev stressed the constant development of political and economic ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

“The creation of the Chamber will make a great contribution to the development of business ties and partnership and will also contribute to an increase in trade turnover and mutual investments between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani deputy minister added.

"The Chamber will open up new opportunities for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries," Aliyev said.