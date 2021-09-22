Azerbaijan and Turkey to establish joint innovation, technology centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Azerbaijan and Turkey will create a joint research center in the field of innovations and technologies, as well as the Bilim Bakı center, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations Under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service).

According to the Service, the relevant documents in Turkey were signed by Chairman of the State Agency Ulvi Mehdiyev and the Head of the Turkish Baykar Makina company, Chairman of the Board of the ‘Turkish team’ technology fund Haluk Bayraktar.

The launch of the Bilim Bakı center is scheduled for the near future. It will be created in the ASAN Hayat complex, which will host trainings on technology, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, programming, cybersecurity, energy technologies, astronomy, aviation science and in a number of other areas.

In the research center, it is planned to develop innovative solutions based on orders, to carry out research and development work, as well as to commercialize their results in the industry and the sphere of services for the implementation of joint projects.

