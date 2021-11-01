Proposals made to revise amount of state duty for registration of cars in Azerbaijan

Economy 1 November 2021 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
Proposals made to revise amount of state duty for registration of cars in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Proposals have been made to revise amount of state duty for accounting and registration of cars in Azerbaijan within amendment to the law “On state duty”, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of committee for economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, being held at Azerbaijan’s parliament.

In accordance with the amendment, the amount of state duties for accounting and temporary registration of vehicles, state registration of vehicles in the relevant executive authorities on the basis of agreements on their alienation will be changed.

Besides, the amount of some state duties will be determined by law instead of a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

