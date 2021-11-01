SOCAR puts up mid-term gov't bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

An auction for the placement of state medium-term bonds of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan in the amount of $100 million with a circulation period of five years was held on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports on Nov. 1 referring to the BSE.

According to the BSE, during the auction, 754 investors submitted 761 bids.

The annual interest rate for the bonds will be 4.5 percent, and payments on it to investors will be made every three months.

The total amount of applications at nominal prices exceeded $380.6 million, and the volume of placement was $100 million, which testifies to the fact that demand exceeded supply by almost four times.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev