Solar-powered drip irrigation system installed in Agdam Industrial Park - Azerbaijani president's special representative (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12
Ministry of Economy has installed a solar-powered drip irrigation system in the forest belt of Agdam Industrial Park, Trend reports on Dec. 12 referring to the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war] within the Karabakh economic region Emin Huseynov’s message on Twitter.
"Installation of this innovative system is one of the crucial elements of the smart city concept", the Azerbaijani president's special representative tweeted.
