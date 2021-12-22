Belarusian glass plant intends to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

Belarusian glass plant Neman OJSC intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to BelTA news agency.

A delegation headed by the director of the glass plant Yuri Kislyak visited Azerbaijan on December 17-19. During the visit, the delegation members held talks with a dealer of glassworks in Azerbaijan.

The members of the delegation of Belarus visited the sales centers and reviewed the available products.

Moreover, the sides summed up the preliminary results of cooperation in 2021 and discussed the prospects for cooperation for the next year.

The delegation arrived through the assistance of the embassy of Belarus in Azerbaijan.