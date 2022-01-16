Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund sets limits for preferential mortgage loans by banks in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The limits have been set for the issuance of mortgage loans, including preferential mortgage loans, by authorized banks to continue the mortgage lending process in 2022, the Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund told Trend .
The activation of limits will begin on January 17, 2022 at 11:00 (GMT+4), the message said.
