BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Tax revenues of Azerbaijan from the private enterprises of the local economy’s non-oil sector grew from January through April 2022 on annual basis, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, tax revenues from the private segment of the oil sector enterprises, excluding taxes paid by foreign and local subcontractors, increased by a total of 45 percent.