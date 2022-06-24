Azerbaijani minister meets with chairman of Masdar company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar Company Sultan Al Jaber, Trend reports citing the minister's tweet.

"During the meeting, we talked about successful economic relations between our countries, cooperation in oil and gas production and petrochemical projects, as well as expansion of partnership on production of green energy production," Jabbarov said.