Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals growth of its assets in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's assets increased by 16.5 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Board Member of PASHA Bank Bahruz Naghiyev said at a press conference on the results of 2021, on June 28, Trend reports.

According to him, this figure amounted to almost 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) in total terms.

"PASHA bank's loan portfolio amounted to almost 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion). Bank's obligations to customers exceeded 5.8 billion manat ($3.4 billion)," Naghiyev said.

Naghiyev also emphasized that bank's turnover in the corporate segment exceeded 58.5 billion manat ($34.4 billion), in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segment - about 5.1 billion manat ($3 billion), and in individuals - 4.7 billion manat ($2.7 billion).

"Number of corporate clients of PASHA Bank amounted to 1,999 (an increase of 7.2 percent) in 2021, SMEs - 24,467 (an increase of 28.7 percent) and individuals - 396,486 (an increase of 24.5 percent)," Naghiyev added.