BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Revenues from compulsory medical insurance increased in Azerbaijan from January through June 2022, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this figure exceeded 385.7 million manat, ($226.8 million), up by 44.4 percent in annual terms.

The forecast for revenues from this type of insurance was implemented at 107 percent, he added.