MasterCard names share of contactless bank cards in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Contactless bank cards in Azerbaijan account for 80 percent of total cards number, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, 9 million out of 12 million bank card are designed to make contactless payments.

"These cards simplify and speed up the payment process. MasterCard is confident that 100 percent of cards will be contactless in Azerbaijan in the future," he stated.

In addition, Gurdal stressed that the share of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan's electronic turnover accounts for 30 percent of the total turnover.

"To simplify the electronic commerce procedure, we have launched our own MasterPass system, which allows to store card data securely, and does not require re-entering card data during subsequent purchases," he noted.

MaterCard plans to increase non-cash payments in payment for services of small entrepreneurs.

"For these purposes, it's planned to launch a Tap To Phone payment access in Azerbaijan," Gyrdal said.