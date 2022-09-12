...
Azerbaijan, Switzerland address expanding co-op in SME sector

Economy Materials 12 September 2022 19:20 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre.

The sides explored ways of expanding ties between the business entities of both countries, as well as discussing the delegation's upcoming visit to Geneva brokered by the agency.

