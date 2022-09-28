Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss opportunities to support technology startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) continues to hold meeting with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, SMBDA told Trend.

In particular, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met with Director of Aselsan-Baki Turkish company Ozgur Kurum.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on possible areas of cooperation to enhance the role of SMEs in the field of information and communication technologies, the possibilities of joint support for technology startups.