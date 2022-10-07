Roadmap of Turkic World Insurance Union to be prepared

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan's Insurers Association prepared a roadmap of Turkic World Insurance Union, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Insurers Association.

The roadmap defines strategic goals, issues of cooperation and other aspects related to interaction in the field of insurance.

The first meeting of insurance organizations belonging to the Turkic World Insurance Union will be held in video format in October.

During this meeting, place and time of the first annual assembly will be determined.

Turkic World Insurance Union was established on May 24, 2022 at the summit of the International Insurance Conference in Istanbul with the participation of associations of insurers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.