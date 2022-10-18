Azerbaijan reveals VAT refund amount to local consumers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. More than 319.9 million manat ($188.37 million) for over 771 million cash receipts have been returned to Azerbaijani consumers since launching the value-added-tax (VAT) refund project, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Consumers received over 147.2 million manat ($86.67 million) from January through September 2022.

In order to get a VAT refund, the consumer, the side making the purchase or using the service, must be an individual, while the seller or the side providing the service must be a VAT payer.