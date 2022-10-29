Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 29 October 2022 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

October 17

1.7

October 24

1.7

October 18

1.7

October 25

1.7

October 19

1.7

October 26

1.7

October 20

1.7

October 27

1.7

October 21

1.7

October 28

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0236 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0258 manat and amounted to 1.6913 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

October 17

1.6555

October 24

1.6741

October 18

1.6763

October 25

1.6796

October 19

1.6727

October 26

1.6926

October 20

1.6625

October 27

1.7125

October 21

1.6606

October 28

1.6977

Average weekly

1.6655

Average weekly

1.6913

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0275 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

October 17

0.0271

October 24

0.0276

October 18

0.0274

October 25

0.0276

October 19

0.0275

October 26

0.0276

October 20

0.0275

October 27

0.0276

October 21

0.0276

October 28

0.0272

Average weekly

0.0274

Average weekly

0.0275

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0914 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

October 17

0.0915

October 24

0.0914

October 18

0.0915

October 25

0.0914

October 19

0.0915

October 26

0.0914

October 20

0.0915

October 27

0.0914

October 21

0.0914

October 28

0.0914

Average weekly

0.0915

Average weekly

0.0914
