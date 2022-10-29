Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate October 17 1.7 October 24 1.7 October 18 1.7 October 25 1.7 October 19 1.7 October 26 1.7 October 20 1.7 October 27 1.7 October 21 1.7 October 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0236 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0258 manat and amounted to 1.6913 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate October 17 1.6555 October 24 1.6741 October 18 1.6763 October 25 1.6796 October 19 1.6727 October 26 1.6926 October 20 1.6625 October 27 1.7125 October 21 1.6606 October 28 1.6977 Average weekly 1.6655 Average weekly 1.6913

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has grown by 0.0001 manat and totaled 0.0275 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate October 17 0.0271 October 24 0.0276 October 18 0.0274 October 25 0.0276 October 19 0.0275 October 26 0.0276 October 20 0.0275 October 27 0.0276 October 21 0.0276 October 28 0.0272 Average weekly 0.0274 Average weekly 0.0275

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira remained unchanged. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0914 manat.