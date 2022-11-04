Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye business forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. As part of the visit of Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye business forum is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEIK), on November 4, Trend reports.

The forum is attended by government officials of both countries, as well as entrepreneurs working in the food, construction, transport, logistics, industrial sectors, ICT, textile, and other industries.

While delivering a speech at the forum, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov stressed that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, friendship, close cooperation and strategic allied relations are now at the highest level thanks to the tireless efforts of the heads of both states.

Moreover, the prime minister pointed out the favorable investment climate created in Azerbaijan and added that around 5,000 Turkish companies are currently registered in Azerbaijan, which is the highest figure among foreign countries. He also emphasized that joint activities and close cooperation between the business entities of the two countries will further deepen bilateral relations, improve trade turnover, and increase investments between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye collaboration in economy, trade, transport, and energy plays a crucial role in the development of mutual ties.