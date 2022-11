BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. "Absheron Trending" LLC, "AR Meriz" LLC, and "LV shipping" LLC have obtained the status of resident, Trend reports citing the Twitter publication of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

A total of 115 new jobs are going to be created in the enterprises with an investment volume of more than 6 million manat ($3.5 million).

Currently, the number of residents in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate is 13.