BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The work is underway in order to open the Aghbend checkpoint in Karabakh, said Acting Chairman of the State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark during discussions of the amendments to the Customs Code at the meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He also noted that work is underway to open new corridors on the liberated territories.