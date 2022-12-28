Azerbaijani Center for Industrial Revolution Analysis discusses its priorities for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The priority areas of activity of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Industrial Revolution (4SIM) under the Ministry of Economy for 2023 have been discussed at a meeting of the 4SIM Supervisory Board held under the chairmanship of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, information about the measures taken in the field of 4SIM management from 2021 through 2022 was provided.

Besides, relevant decisions were made on the estimate of income and expenses for 2022, as well as on other issues.