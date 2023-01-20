Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss expansion of trade, economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The expansion of economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar has been discussed, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, held within President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 17, we discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between our countries, as well as the promotion of investments," the minister wrote.

Qatar is committed to developing relations with Azerbaijan and further strengthening the partnership through trade facilitation between the two countries. This year will mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations based on cooperation and backed by mutual respect and trust between the two countries.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), is an international non-governmental and lobbying organization based in Switzerland's Cologny. It was founded on 24 January 1971 by German engineer and economist, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. The WEF is mostly known for its annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, a mountain resort in the eastern Alps region of Switzerland. The meeting brings together some 3,000 paying members and selected participants – among whom are investors, business leaders, political leaders, economists, celebrities, and journalists – for up to five days to discuss global issues across 500 sessions.