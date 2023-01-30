Azerbaijan, Hungary sign memorandum of understanding in field of natural gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding in cooperation in the field of natural gas, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani-Hungarian documents were signed after the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on January 30.

"The Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on cooperation in the field of natural gas" was signed by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.