Japan looks to tap into its huge offshore wind potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Offshore wind power will become a significant energy resource for Japan, Mika Ohbayashi, Director at Renewable Energy Institute, said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

“We are a tiny country. But if we count Japan’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone that is 12 times wider. There is great potential of offshore wind energy," she said.

According to Ohbayashi, currently, there is less than 1 GW of offshore wind power in Japan. But an environmental assessment project is underway for expanding it to 45 GW.

“The government plans to create 10 GW and the 45 GW pipelines by 2030 and 2040 relatively. Given the changes in the world over the past year, these figures will, of course, need to be revised. But there is no doubt that offshore wind power will become a significant energy resource for Japan,” she noted.

Ohbayashi pointed out that according to a study, solar energy found on land and offshore, will be able to provide Japan with much needed electricity.

The deployment of rooftop solar panels is the well-suited method for Japan, considering its densely populated territory.

“The installation of rooftop solar panels, especially for housing and buildings, will be an obligation for some places in Japan starting next year. However, at the same time, these have to be integrated with the housing and the building policy as well. We need to increase the standards of efficiency for those housing and buildings,” she said.