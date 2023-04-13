Turkish TOGG electric car will be seen on streets of European cities - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The Turkish TOGG electric car will be seen on the streets of European cities, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said during a meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

TOGG, the first electric car produced in Türkiye, was completely created by the country itself with the aim of creating a global brand that would be the industrial property of the country.

C-segment SUV Prototypes of the TOGG electric crossover and electric sedan were presented in December 2019.

On March 14, 2023, prices for Türkiye's first locally produced TOGG electric car were announced.

The starting cost of the TX10 model is 953,000 Turkish lira ($49,290). Depending on the transmission, there are three different models of electric cars offered.

The cost of the V1 RWD Standard car is 953,000 Turkish lira ($49,290); that of the V2 RWD Standard is 1.05 million Turkish lira ($54,304); and the V2 RWD costs 1.25 million Turkish lira ($64,644).