Azerbaijan talks dates for completion of its first toll highway to Russia's border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The construction of Azerbaijan's first Baku-Guba-Russian border toll highway is at the final stage, Spokesperson of the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli told Trend.

The construction work on the highway is carried out on five sites. The construction of the first section (up to 30 kilometers) was completed in 2020. The work on the 30-55-kilometer part is almost completed.

“The excavation and asphalt work continue on the third and fourth sections, they are planned to be completed by the end of the year. Construction is already being completed on the section from Gandob settlement of Azerbaijan’s Shabran district to the border with Russia. Currently, the final work is also underway here. The process of installing payment terminals also continues on the road," he said.

Najafli noted that construction work on the toll highway will be fully completed at the end of the year.

The repair work on these sections is carried out under the strict control of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

In 2018 Azerbaijan allocated 150 million manat ($88.2 million) from the state budget to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, to start construction of the Baku-Guba-Russian border toll highway.