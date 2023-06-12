Azerbaijan's average annual inflation slows down to 13.1%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The consumer price index (CPI) in Azerbaijan increased by 13.1 percent from January through May 2023 on annual basis, Trend reports.

As of late April 2023, this figure amounted to 13.5 percent.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, food, beverage, and tobacco prices went up by 15.8 percent, while non-food products – by 11.6 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.6 percent.

The country’s CPI in May 2023 decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month and grew by 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Ratio of May 2023 against April 2023 (%) Ratio of May 2023 against May 2022 (%) Ratio of 5M2023 against same period of 2022 (%) Total products and services - 0.4 11.5 13.1 Consumables, including: -1.1 12.7 15.8 Food -1.1 13.1 16.3 Alcoholic drinks -0.1 3.8 4.8 Tobacco products - 6.8 4.8 Non-food products 0.1 10.7 11.6 Paid services 0.3 10.5 10.6

Azerbaijan's CPI increased by 13.9 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

Food, beverage, and tobacco prices went up by 19.5 percent, while non-food products – by 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, paid services rendered to the population rose by 10.4 percent.

The country’s CPI in December 2022 edged up by one percent compared to November 2022 and 14.4 compared to December 2021.