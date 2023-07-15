Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 66.249 manat (2.03 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.2559 manat (1.11 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,300.3953 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 3 3,264.799 July 10 3,266.4225 July 4 3,271.1995 July 11 3,280.0395 July 5 3,272.9505 July 12 3,295.6455 July 6 3,260.4725 July 13 33,27.1975 July 7 3,251.2755 July 14 3,332.6715 Average weekly 3,264.1394 Average weekly 3,300.3953

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 3.0621 manat (1.11 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.285 manat, which was 1.3488 manat (3.46 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 3 38.8408 July 10 39.1387 July 4 39.0021 July 11 39.5297 July 5 38.9704 July 12 39.5284 July 6 39.2726 July 13 41.0274 July 7 38.5951 July 14 42.2008 Average weekly 38.9362 Average weekly 40.285

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 107.3380 manat (6.94 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 48.6557 manat (3.13 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,601.6516 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 3 1,543.0305 July 10 1,545.912 July 4 1,558.628 July 11 1,592.8575 July 5 1,563.065 July 12 1,587.0265 July 6 1,559.206 July 13 1,629.212 July 7 1,541.05 July 14 1,653.25 Average weekly 1,552.9959 Average weekly 1,601.6516

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 76.5085 manat (3.63 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 28.9289 manat (1.36 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,152.71 manat.