Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 15 July 2023 13:25 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 66.249 manat (2.03 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.2559 manat (1.11 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,300.3953 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 3

3,264.799

July 10

3,266.4225

July 4

3,271.1995

July 11

3,280.0395

July 5

3,272.9505

July 12

3,295.6455

July 6

3,260.4725

July 13

33,27.1975

July 7

3,251.2755

July 14

3,332.6715

Average weekly

3,264.1394

Average weekly

3,300.3953

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 3.0621 manat (1.11 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.285 manat, which was 1.3488 manat (3.46 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 3

38.8408

July 10

39.1387

July 4

39.0021

July 11

39.5297

July 5

38.9704

July 12

39.5284

July 6

39.2726

July 13

41.0274

July 7

38.5951

July 14

42.2008

Average weekly

38.9362

Average weekly

40.285

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 107.3380 manat (6.94 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 48.6557 manat (3.13 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,601.6516 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 3

1,543.0305

July 10

1,545.912

July 4

1,558.628

July 11

1,592.8575

July 5

1,563.065

July 12

1,587.0265

July 6

1,559.206

July 13

1,629.212

July 7

1,541.05

July 14

1,653.25

Average weekly

1,552.9959

Average weekly

1,601.6516

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 76.5085 manat (3.63 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 28.9289 manat (1.36 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,152.71 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 3

2,112.8875

July 10

2,109.9125

July 4

2,142.8415

July 11

2,123.1215

July 5

2,122.773

July 12

2,136.3135

July 6

2,119.764

July 13

2207.7815

July 7

2,120.6395

July 14

2,186.421

Average weekly

2,123.7811

Average weekly

2,152.71
