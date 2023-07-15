Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 66.249 manat (2.03 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 36.2559 manat (1.11 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,300.3953 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 3
|
3,264.799
|
July 10
|
3,266.4225
|
July 4
|
3,271.1995
|
July 11
|
3,280.0395
|
July 5
|
3,272.9505
|
July 12
|
3,295.6455
|
July 6
|
3,260.4725
|
July 13
|
33,27.1975
|
July 7
|
3,251.2755
|
July 14
|
3,332.6715
|
Average weekly
|
3,264.1394
|
Average weekly
|
3,300.3953
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 3.0621 manat (1.11 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.285 manat, which was 1.3488 manat (3.46 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 3
|
38.8408
|
July 10
|
39.1387
|
July 4
|
39.0021
|
July 11
|
39.5297
|
July 5
|
38.9704
|
July 12
|
39.5284
|
July 6
|
39.2726
|
July 13
|
41.0274
|
July 7
|
38.5951
|
July 14
|
42.2008
|
Average weekly
|
38.9362
|
Average weekly
|
40.285
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 107.3380 manat (6.94 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 48.6557 manat (3.13 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,601.6516 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 3
|
1,543.0305
|
July 10
|
1,545.912
|
July 4
|
1,558.628
|
July 11
|
1,592.8575
|
July 5
|
1,563.065
|
July 12
|
1,587.0265
|
July 6
|
1,559.206
|
July 13
|
1,629.212
|
July 7
|
1,541.05
|
July 14
|
1,653.25
|
Average weekly
|
1,552.9959
|
Average weekly
|
1,601.6516
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 76.5085 manat (3.63 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 28.9289 manat (1.36 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,152.71 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 3
|
2,112.8875
|
July 10
|
2,109.9125
|
July 4
|
2,142.8415
|
July 11
|
2,123.1215
|
July 5
|
2,122.773
|
July 12
|
2,136.3135
|
July 6
|
2,119.764
|
July 13
|
2207.7815
|
July 7
|
2,120.6395
|
July 14
|
2,186.421
|
Average weekly
|
2,123.7811
|
Average weekly
|
2,152.71