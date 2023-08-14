Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 14 August 2023 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 42.789 manat (1.3 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 32.5227 manat (0.98 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,2758.6246 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 31

3,321.9785

August 7

3,295.4840

August 1

3,331.6175

August 8

3,288.2760

August 2

3,310.6310

August 9

3,283.4650

August 3

3,288.1400

August 10

3,258.2030

August 4

3,288.3695

August 11

3,252.6950

Average weekly

3,308,.1473

Average weekly

3,275.6246

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.4263 manat (3.57 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.0804 маната manat, which was 1.8274 manat (4.47 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 31

41.1638

August 7

39.9755

August 1

41.8452

August 8

39.3755

August 2

41.3868

August 9

38.9839

August 3

40.1549

August 10

38.5177

August 4

39.9879

August 11

38.5492

Average weekly

40.9077

Average weekly

39.0804

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 19.8475 manat (1.26 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 26.6271 manat (1.68 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,554.4902 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 31

1,576.3420

August 7

1,578.7475

August 1

1,614.4050

August 8

1,568.0800

August 2

1,585.0375

August 9

1,543.8550

August 3

1,566.7540

August 10

1,522.8685

August 4

1,563.0480

August 11

1,558.9000

Average weekly

1,581.1173

Average weekly

1,554.4902

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 54.6465 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 11.815 manat (0.56 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,136.7232 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 31

2,110.7625

August 7

2,154.1125

August 1

2,165.8000

August 8

2,110.6945

August 2

2,115.7860

August 9

2,102.6025

August 3

2,104.3790

August 10

2,107.4475

August 4

2,127.8135

August 11

2,208.7590

Average weekly

2,124.9082

Average weekly

2,136.7232
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more