Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 42.789 manat (1.3 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 32.5227 manat (0.98 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,2758.6246 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 31
|
3,321.9785
|
August 7
|
3,295.4840
|
August 1
|
3,331.6175
|
August 8
|
3,288.2760
|
August 2
|
3,310.6310
|
August 9
|
3,283.4650
|
August 3
|
3,288.1400
|
August 10
|
3,258.2030
|
August 4
|
3,288.3695
|
August 11
|
3,252.6950
|
Average weekly
|
3,308,.1473
|
Average weekly
|
3,275.6246
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.4263 manat (3.57 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.0804 маната manat, which was 1.8274 manat (4.47 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 31
|
41.1638
|
August 7
|
39.9755
|
August 1
|
41.8452
|
August 8
|
39.3755
|
August 2
|
41.3868
|
August 9
|
38.9839
|
August 3
|
40.1549
|
August 10
|
38.5177
|
August 4
|
39.9879
|
August 11
|
38.5492
|
Average weekly
|
40.9077
|
Average weekly
|
39.0804
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 19.8475 manat (1.26 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 26.6271 manat (1.68 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,554.4902 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 31
|
1,576.3420
|
August 7
|
1,578.7475
|
August 1
|
1,614.4050
|
August 8
|
1,568.0800
|
August 2
|
1,585.0375
|
August 9
|
1,543.8550
|
August 3
|
1,566.7540
|
August 10
|
1,522.8685
|
August 4
|
1,563.0480
|
August 11
|
1,558.9000
|
Average weekly
|
1,581.1173
|
Average weekly
|
1,554.4902
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 54.6465 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 11.815 manat (0.56 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,136.7232 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 31
|
2,110.7625
|
August 7
|
2,154.1125
|
August 1
|
2,165.8000
|
August 8
|
2,110.6945
|
August 2
|
2,115.7860
|
August 9
|
2,102.6025
|
August 3
|
2,104.3790
|
August 10
|
2,107.4475
|
August 4
|
2,127.8135
|
August 11
|
2,208.7590
|
Average weekly
|
2,124.9082
|
Average weekly
|
2,136.7232