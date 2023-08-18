Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district holds promising economic potential - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Large-scale construction works are underway in the Fuzuli district, liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War, which ended with the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army, expert economist Eyyub Kerimli told Trend.

"Fuzuli once was an agricultural area with great potential, and this industry formed the basis of the economy of the area before the occupation. 77 percent of the cultivated areas of the Fuzuli district were used for grain crops, 21 percent for cotton growing, and viticulture and animal husbandry were also developed. There are extensive water resources in Fuzuli, thanks to which all branches of agriculture can be widely developed here," Kerimli said.

The expert said that the beginning of resettlement in Fuzuli will lay the foundation for the integration of this region into the country's economy.

"People who have moved there will be provided with jobs. In addition, the district provides for the activities of social facilities. This indicates the imminent restoration of the economic life of the Fuzuli district," Kerimli said.

To recap, the first residents were resettled in the city of Fuzuli today. The return of 23 families to their hometown was organized.