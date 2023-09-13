Central Bank of Azerbaijan inaugurates working group meeting on macroeconomic stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the first meeting of the working group on macroeconomic stability, Trend reports via the CBA.

According to the information, the first meeting of the working group on macroeconomic stability headed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan was held in the main administrative building of the CBA. The working group on macroeconomic stability was established by the order of Cabinet of Ministers No. 487c dated June 12, 2023, in order to ensure full, timely, and effective implementation of measures envisaged by the "Strategy of Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026" and coordination of activities of relevant state bodies.

Representatives of the Central Bank, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, State Oil Fund, Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Deposit Insurance Fund, and Agrarian Insurance Fund participated in the meeting.