Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia's economy increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan's direct investments in Georgia's economy in the first half of 2023 amounted to $45.4 million dollars, thus increasing 2.9 times, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The volume of this indicator is 2.9 times, or $30,1 million more than the corresponding period of last year ($15.4 million).

It should be noted that Georgia's direct investments in the economy of Azerbaijan decreased by 37.2 percent and amounted to $8.9 million in the first half of 2023.