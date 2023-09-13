Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's investments in Georgia's economy increase

Economy Materials 13 September 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan's direct investments in Georgia's economy in the first half of 2023 amounted to $45.4 million dollars, thus increasing 2.9 times, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The volume of this indicator is 2.9 times, or $30,1 million more than the corresponding period of last year ($15.4 million).

It should be noted that Georgia's direct investments in the economy of Azerbaijan decreased by 37.2 percent and amounted to $8.9 million in the first half of 2023.

