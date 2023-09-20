Central Bank of Azerbaijan forecasts a current account surplus in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts a current account surplus of the balance of payments at the level of 15 percent of GDP by the end of 2023, Trend reports.

The data from the CBA shows that maintaining a favorable external environment has played a special role in maintaining equilibrium in the foreign exchange market.

"The current account balance of payments amounted to $5.2 billion, or 14.5 percent of GDP, from January through June 2023. Under the conditions of surplus balance of payments and ongoing processes of dedollarization, supply in the foreign exchange market sharply exceeds demand," the CBA notes.

